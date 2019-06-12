Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORSYTH...NORTHEASTERN DAVIDSON AND NORTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES... AT 1052 PM EDT, GAUGE REPORTS INDICATED THAT HEAVY RAIN WAS FALLING OVER THE WARNED AREA. UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. BRUSH CREEK AT MUIRFIELD IS CURRENTLY IN FLOOD STAGE AT 9.27 FEET AND STILL RISING. REEDY FORK, MOORES CREEK, HORSEPEN CREEK, AND BRUSH CREEK HAVE CURRENTLY COLLECTED MOST OF THE RAINFALL THAT HAS ALREADY FALLEN. RESIDENTS ALONG THESE CREEKS SHOULD MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND NOW! FLASH FLOODING IS OCCURRING! SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, LEXINGTON, THOMASVILLE, KERNERSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, HAW RIVER STATE PARK, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA, OAK HOLLOW MARINA AND LAKE TOWNSEND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM THE HEAVY RAIN WILL CAUSE FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS, ROADS, LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. MANY ROADS AND INTERSECTIONS IN THE AREA WILL QUICKLY FLOOD. WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. &&