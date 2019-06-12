BOSTON — The St. Louis Blues have won the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.
Ryan O’Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo scored late in the first period and Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford added goals in the third period as the Blues shut down the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Wednesday night in the deciding Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
O’Reilly tipped Jay Bouwmeester’s point shot in with 3:13 left in the first on just the third Blues shot of the game. Jaden Schwartz fed Pietrangelo for a stunning goal with 7.9 seconds left.
Schenn scored with 8:35 left and Sanford at 4:38 to put the Blues up 4-0, setting off cheers at two different watch parties back in St. Louis — including the Blues’ home arena, the Enterprise Center. Boston added a late goal with 2:10 left.
Boston was seeking its seventh NHL championship but couldn’t solve Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, who finished with 29 saves.
The Blues woke up on New Year’s morning with the worst record in the league but won 30 of their final 49 regular-season games. They then soared through the playoffs to reach the final for the first time since 1970.
Coach Craig Berube, who took over when Mike Yeo was fired in November, is the fourth coach in the past 11 years hired in midseason to lead his team to the NHL title.
Matt Grzelcyk scored the Bruins’ only goal, and Tuukka Rask stopped 16 shots for Boston.
O’Reilly was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable player of the playoffs.
O’Reilly, a gritty forward, lifted the trophy on the ice moments after the game. He is the first player since Wayne Gretzky to score in four consecutive Stanley Cup Final games.