BANDON, Ore. — Scott Harvey and his teammate Todd Mitchell will play this morning in the semifinals of a U.S. Golf Association championship, although they're only half of a contingent with a strong North Carolina flavor in the tournament in Oregon.
Harvey, who lives near Oak Ridge, is paired with Mitchell, a Bloomington, Ill., resident who played minor-league baseball with the Greensboro Bats in 2000, in the USGA's U.S. Amateur Four-Ball.
They'll face Troy Vannucci and Vince Kwon in the second semifinal at 10:20 a.m. EDT today at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, bordering the Pacific Ocean.
In the first semifinal, at 10 a.m., East Carolina teammates Blake Taylor, 21, of Wilmington and Logan Shuping of Salisbury will play Taylor Wood and Andrew Medley.
The winners will meet in the final at 4 p.m. EDT today.
Harvey is the last remaining U.S. Golf Association champion in the field. He won the 2014 U.S. Mid-Amateur.
