...HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS THE NW PIEDMONT
THROUGH MIDDAY...
.PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE
THROUGH LATE MORNING. TWO TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY
FALLEN ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE NW PIEDMONT. AN ADDITIONAL
1 TO 2 INCHES IS POSSIBLE. IF THE HEAVIEST RAIN FALLS OVER THE
URBAN AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS, FLASH FLOODING CAN BE EXPECTED.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
AREAS, DAVIDSON, FORSYTH, GUILFORD, AND RANDOLPH.
* UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY
* PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN ASSOCIATED WITH TRAINING SHOWERS AND
ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS CAN BE EXPECTED INTO SATURDAY MORNING.
TWO TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN ACROSS PORTIONS
OF THE NW PIEDMONT. AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES IS POSSIBLE. IF
THE HEAVIEST RAIN FALLS OVER THE URBAN AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS,
FLASH FLOODING CAN BE EXPECTED.
* THE HEAVY RAIN MAY PROMPT THE RAPID RISE OF STREAMS AND
CREEKS. THE URBAN AREAS, PARTICULARLY AROUND THE CITY OF
GREENSBORO AND OTHER LOW LYING AREAS WILL BE MORE PRONE TO
FLASH FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD
FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
NORTHEASTERN DAVIDSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
NORTHERN RANDOLPH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
* UNTIL 815 AM EDT
* AT 513 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO
THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA.
BETWEEN ONE AND THREE INCHES HAS ALREADY FALLEN AT A FEW SPOTS IN
THE ADVISORY AREA SINCE 7 PM FRIDAY. WHERE RAINFALL RATES OF ONE
TO TWO INCHES OCCUR, FLOODING OF LOW SPOTS AND POOR DRAINAGES
AREAS WILL OCCUR.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, RANDLEMAN, THOMASVILLE,
KERNERSVILLE, CLEMMONS, BERMUDA RUN, MCLEANSVILLE AND LEWISVILLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE
DANGERS OF FLOODS AND FLASH FLOODS. IF FLASH FLOODING IS OBSERVED ACT
QUICKLY. MOVE UP TO HIGHER GROUND TO ESCAPE FLOOD WATERS. DO NOT STAY
IN AREAS SUBJECT TO FLOODING WHEN WATER BEGINS RISING.
PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU
CAN DO SO SAFELY.
&&
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives around Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson during the first half of Game 4 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Toronto Raptors are one win from their first NBA title.
Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Serge Ibaka came off the bench to score 20 points and the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 105-92 on Friday night for a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.
Pascal Siakam scored 19 for the Raptors.
Game 5 is in Toronto on Monday. The Warriors need a win to extend the series and give themselves one more game at Oracle Arena before moving to San Francisco next season.
Klay Thompson scored 28 points and Stephen Curry scored 27 for the Warriors.
Toronto is the first team to win three games at Oracle in the same season since the 1994-95 Seattle SuperSonics.
Toronto Raptors players celebrate from the bench during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after scoring against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry speaks at a news conference after Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaks at a news conference after Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, second from left, sits on the bench with teammates during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) and forward Draymond Green, left, steal the ball from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam during the first half of Game 4 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots as Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) defends during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson walks off the court after practice for the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Friday, June 7, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Toronto Raptors players celebrate from the bench during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after scoring against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry speaks at a news conference after Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaks at a news conference after Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, second from left, sits on the bench with teammates during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) and forward Draymond Green, left, steal the ball from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam during the first half of Game 4 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots as Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) defends during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson walks off the court after practice for the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Friday, June 7, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson warms up before Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard shoots against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant watches during basketball practice at the NBA Finals in Toronto, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)