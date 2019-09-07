Broncos Raiders Football

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) warms up for the team's NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Brown is part of a new receiving corps that will join a revamped offensive line led by Trent Brown and a first-round running in Josh Jacobs that could provide quarterback Derek Carr with his best supporting cast in six seasons in the NFL. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

 Rick Scuteri

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have released disgruntled star receiver Antonio Brown before he ever played a game for the team.

The Raiders announced the decision Saturday, hours after he requested his release in the latest turn in a dramatic first summer with the team. Oakland opens its season Monday night.

Brown was upset about his latest team fine over an outburst at practice at general manager Mike Mayock. That fine allowed the Raiders to void more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years in Brown's contract.

Oakland instead decided to cut ties entirely. The Raiders had been counting heavily Brown after trading a third and fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh for the game's most prolific receiver in March. They also gave him a new three-year contract worth $50.1 million that now is void following the release.

