AP
Poston claims 1st PGA Tour victory at Wyndham Championship
As featured on
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — J.T. Poston kept racking up birdies and pars — but no bogeys — at th…
TRENDING NOW
-
N.C. State football player arrives at training camp in Rolls Royce
-
Wyndham buys Sedgefield houses to 'control our own destiny' for golf tournament's growth
-
Ed Hardin: A 'bad day,' and maybe worse, for Jordan Spieth
-
Fans guide to the 2019 Wyndham Championship golf tournament
-
UNCG gets three years of NCAA probation; soccer investigation pending
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Latest Local Offers
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!