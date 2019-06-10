The top 10 golfers in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup points standings at the end of the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 4 in Greensboro will split $10 million in bonus money as part of the new Wyndham Rewards Top 10. A guide to the top 10 in points, those in pursuit, the bonus pool money and upcoming schedule.

Top 10

Chasing the top 10

11. Marc Leishman, 1,160

12. Jon Rahm, 1,136

13. Justin Thomas, 1,103

14. Charles Howell, 1,100

15. Adam Scott, 1,010

16. Tony Finau, 1,010

17. Ryan Palmer, 998

18. Sung Kang, 978

19. Kevin Kisner, 970

20. Tiger Woods, 960

Wyndham Rewards payouts

First place: $2,000,000

Second place: $1,500,000

Third place: $1,200,000

Fourth place: $1,100,000

Fifth place: $1,000,000

Sixth place: $850,000

Seventh place: $700,000

Eighth place: $600,000

Ninth place: $550,000

10th place: $500,000

Upcoming schedule

June 13-16: U.S. Open, Pebble Beach, Calif. (600 points to winner)

June 20-23: Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn. (500)

June 27-30: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit (500)

July 4-7: 3M Open, Blaine, Minn. (500)

July 11-14: John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill. (500)

July 18-21: The Open Championship, Portrush, Northern Ireland (600)

July 18-21: Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky. (300)

July 25-28: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn. (550)

July 25-28: Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nev. (300)

Aug. 1-4: Wyndham Championship, Greensboro (500)

