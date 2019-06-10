The top 10 golfers in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup points standings at the end of the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 4 in Greensboro will split $10 million in bonus money as part of the new Wyndham Rewards Top 10. A guide to the top 10 in points, those in pursuit, the bonus pool money and upcoming schedule.
Top 10
Chasing the top 10
11. Marc Leishman, 1,160
12. Jon Rahm, 1,136
13. Justin Thomas, 1,103
14. Charles Howell, 1,100
15. Adam Scott, 1,010
16. Tony Finau, 1,010
17. Ryan Palmer, 998
18. Sung Kang, 978
19. Kevin Kisner, 970
20. Tiger Woods, 960
Wyndham Rewards payouts
First place: $2,000,000
Second place: $1,500,000
Third place: $1,200,000
Fourth place: $1,100,000
Fifth place: $1,000,000
Sixth place: $850,000
Seventh place: $700,000
Eighth place: $600,000
Ninth place: $550,000
10th place: $500,000
Upcoming schedule
June 13-16: U.S. Open, Pebble Beach, Calif. (600 points to winner)
June 20-23: Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn. (500)
June 27-30: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit (500)
July 4-7: 3M Open, Blaine, Minn. (500)
July 11-14: John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill. (500)
July 18-21: The Open Championship, Portrush, Northern Ireland (600)
July 18-21: Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky. (300)
July 25-28: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn. (550)
July 25-28: Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nev. (300)
Aug. 1-4: Wyndham Championship, Greensboro (500)