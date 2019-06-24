The top 10 golfers in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup points standings at the end of the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 4 in Greensboro will split $10 million in bonus money as part of the new Wyndham Rewards Top 10. A guide to the top 10 in points, those in pursuit, the bonus pool money and upcoming schedule.
Top 10
Chasing the top 10
11. Jon Rahm, 1,283
12. Chez Reavie, 1,272
13. Marc Leishman, 1,215
14. Justin Thomas, 1,120
15. Charles Howell, 1,107
16. Adam Scott, 1,107
17. Kevin Kisner, 1,031
18. Tony Finau, 1,010
19. Tiger Woods, 1,003
20. Ryan Palmer, 998
Wyndham Rewards payouts
First place: $2,000,000
Second place: $1,500,000
Third place: $1,200,000
Fourth place: $1,100,000
Fifth place: $1,000,000
Sixth place: $850,000
Seventh place: $700,000
Eighth place: $600,000
Ninth place: $550,000
10th place: $500,000
Upcoming schedule
June 27-30: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit (500)
July 4-7: 3M Open, Blaine, Minn. (500)
July 11-14: John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill. (500)
July 18-21: The Open Championship, Portrush, Northern Ireland (600)
July 18-21: Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky. (300)
July 25-28: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn. (550)
July 25-28: Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nev. (300)
Aug. 1-4: Wyndham Championship, Greensboro (500)