The top 10 golfers in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup points standings at the end of the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 4 in Greensboro will split $10 million in bonus money as part of the new Wyndham Rewards Top 10. A guide to the top 10 in points, those in pursuit, the bonus pool money and upcoming schedule.

Top 10

Chasing the top 10

11. Jon Rahm, 1,283

12. Chez Reavie, 1,272

13. Marc Leishman, 1,215

14. Justin Thomas, 1,120

15. Charles Howell, 1,107

16. Adam Scott, 1,107

17. Kevin Kisner, 1,031

18. Tony Finau, 1,010

19. Tiger Woods, 1,003

20. Ryan Palmer, 998

Wyndham Rewards payouts

First place: $2,000,000

Second place: $1,500,000

Third place: $1,200,000

Fourth place: $1,100,000

Fifth place: $1,000,000

Sixth place: $850,000

Seventh place: $700,000

Eighth place: $600,000

Ninth place: $550,000

10th place: $500,000

Upcoming schedule

June 27-30: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit (500)

July 4-7: 3M Open, Blaine, Minn. (500)

July 11-14: John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill. (500)

July 18-21: The Open Championship, Portrush, Northern Ireland (600)

July 18-21: Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky. (300)

July 25-28: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn. (550)

July 25-28: Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nev. (300)

Aug. 1-4: Wyndham Championship, Greensboro (500)

