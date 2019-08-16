The announcement late Thursday night that Andy Murray would be playing in this year’s Winston-Salem Open wasn’t just a home run. It was a grand slam.
Murray is a three-time Grand Slam winner — two Wimbledon titles and a U.S. Open championship — and he will play his opening match on the stadium court of the Wake Forest Tennis Complex against American Tennys Sandgren.
The big question is when. Tournament director Bill Oakes said he didn’t know for sure, but that didn’t stop the questions.
Here’s how the conversation went:
“When will Andy Murray play his first-round match?”
“He will play a first-round match,” Oakes said.
“Will he play on Monday?”
“He will play a first-round match,” Oakes said.
“Will he play on Sunday or Monday?”
Oakes finally conceded that yes, Murray would indeed play his first-round match either Sunday or Monday. He said an announcement on the exact day and time would be made today.
When Murray does finally walk out onto the stadium court, it won’t be just another first-round match. Interest in the former No. 1 player in the world is off the charts.
Just ask some of the people who were at the Harold Pollard Center on Friday night for the tournament’s official draw.
“A Grand Slam singles champion, wow,” said Kelly Gaines, the executive director of USTA North Carolina. “Andy Murray is a crossover player and what I mean by that is he is someone the average person knows. We have a lot of tennis nerds who know all the players, but he is someone who kicks us over into a different level, a name everyone is going to recognize.”
Doug Roberts, the owner and operator of Ski and Tennis Station and a board member of Winston-Salem Professional Tennis Inc., couldn’t agree more.
“There is so much interest in his comeback from (hip-replacement surgery) and people want to see how he is coming along,” he said. “For most tennis players this would be a career-ending injury. I know the fans are excited that he has chosen to play in Winston-Salem. Everyone I have talked to around the tournament is just ecstatic about it.”
Murray, who is from Great Britain, played doubles in the Western & Southern Open this week in Mason, Ohio. He teamed with Spain’s Feliciano Lopez, losing a quarterfinal match Friday to brother Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski 7-6 (7), 7-5, 10-4. Jamie Murray will also play in the Winston-Salem Open doubles competition.
Andy Murray is one of the field’s four wild cards. The others are 2012 finalist Tomas Berdych, No. 2 seed Denis Shapovalov and American Frances Tiafoe.
According to Oakes, this year’s group of wild cards is the best in the history of the nine-year tournament. By far.
“I have never had anything this good,” he said. “This year has been amazing.”
Tony Bresky, the Wake Forest men’s tennis coach, was at the dedication of the Harold Pollard Center Friday night with his wife and two daughters, and he too said that the addition of Andy Murray to this year’s field just increases the interest in the tournament.
“Andy is one of the biggest names in tennis and what a fantastic job by Bill (Oakes) to attract him to our event,” he said. “The Winston-Salem Open is the only thing going on in (men’s) tennis this week. And having someone like Andy here can only help the overall prestige of the tournament.”
Before the official draw, there was a dedication ceremony to honor the late Harold Pollard. The facility named after him is located above the grandstand court.
Pollard was on the board of Winston-Salem Professional Tennis Inc. He died in November of 2017 at the age of 69 after suffering a stroke. He moved to Winston-Salem in 1978 and spent almost 40 years with Lyndhurst Gynecological Associates.
