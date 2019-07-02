Greensboro native John Isner won his first-round match today at Wimbledon, a successful return to the court after being sidelined for three months because of a broken bone in his left foot.
What
Isner, the No. 9 seed who is ranked No. 12 in the world, defeats Casper Ruud of Norway 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (9).
Key statistics
Isner served up 29 aces, holding serve in every game, and broke Ruud twice. ... Ruud double-faulted nine times. ... The match took just an hour and 58 minutes.
Up next
Isner, a Page High School graduate who lives in Dallas, will play Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin on Thursday in a second-round match. Isner has beaten the world's No. 58 player all four times, most recently at the Paris Masters in 2018. Eight of their 11 sets have gone to tiebreaks, with Isner winning six of those. ... The winner of the match between Jan-Lennard Struff and Taylor Fritz will meet the Isner-Kukushkin winner in the third round.
Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.