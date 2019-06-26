web isner 062619

John Isner receiving medical treatment in the first set of his straight-sets loss to Roger Federer in the Miami Open men’s final on March 31.

 Lynne Sladky/AP

What

Greensboro native John Isner will return to competitive play in men's tennis after missing nearly three months because of a stress fracture in his left foot.

Where

The Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, England.

When

The fortnight will begin Monday (the draw is Friday). The women's singles final is July 13, and the men's final is July 14.

About Isner

isner instagram 062619

'Never this happy after a loss but there’s no shame in getting my ass kicked by this legend @rogerfederer,' Isner wrote on Instagram after the Miami Open final on March 31. 'Thank you @miamiopen for another memorable tournament.'

The Page High School alumnus, who is No. 12 in the ATP World Tour singles rankings, will be the No. 9 seed at Wimbledon. Isner last played on March 31, when he lost to Roger Federer 6-1, 6-4 in the Miami Open final.

Remembering 2018

isner 062619

John Isner after losing the fifth set 26-24 against Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon semifinals in July 2018.

Isner made his deepest advance in a Grand Slam tournament since turning pro in 2007, reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon last July. Isner lost in five sets to Kevin Anderson, including the 26-24 fifth-set finale (six hours, 36 minutes; third-longest match on record) that fell a few hours and a couple of days short of his epic 70-68 fifth-set win over Nicholas Mahut in 2010 (11 hours and five minutes over three days; longest match on record). The All England Club announced in October that tiebreakers in the fifth set would take place when the score reaches 12-12, a decision that has been referred to as 'the John Isner rule.'

isner anderson 062619

Greensboro native John Isner (left) congratulates Kevin Anderson after their match in the Wimbledon semifinals in July 2018. Isner lost to Anderson after a 6½-hour match at Wimbledon.
Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments