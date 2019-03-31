Weather Alert

...LIGHT FREEZE LIKELY OVERNIGHT ACROSS THE PIEDMONT OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA AND THE FAR NORTHERN COASTAL PLAIN... .CHILLY HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD INTO CENTRAL NC LATER BEHIND AN EXITING COLD FRONT. NORTHERLY WINDS WILL USHER A MUCH COLDER AIR MASS INTO THE REGION TONIGHT, RESULTING IN TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 20S TO NEAR FREEZING BY EARLY MONDAY MORNING. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * TEMPERATURES...AS LOW AS 31. * TIMING...COLDER TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 5 AM AND 8 AM. * IMPACTS...FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD KILL SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&