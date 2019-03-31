...LIGHT FREEZE LIKELY OVERNIGHT ACROSS THE PIEDMONT OF CENTRAL
NORTH CAROLINA AND THE FAR NORTHERN COASTAL PLAIN...
.CHILLY HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD INTO CENTRAL NC LATER BEHIND AN
EXITING COLD FRONT. NORTHERLY WINDS WILL USHER A MUCH COLDER AIR
MASS INTO THE REGION TONIGHT, RESULTING IN TEMPERATURES IN THE
UPPER 20S TO NEAR FREEZING BY EARLY MONDAY MORNING.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT
MONDAY...
* TEMPERATURES...AS LOW AS 31.
* TIMING...COLDER TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 5 AM AND 8 AM.
* IMPACTS...FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD KILL SENSITIVE
VEGETATION AND DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR
HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION.
John Isner receives treatment on his foot during the singles final against Roger Federer.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — John Isner knew he was the one facing a tall order, trying to defend his Miami Open title against the greatest player in men's tennis history.
An injury to the top of his left foot during the first set didn't help, either. Federer won his 101st career title, defeating Isner 6-1, 6-4 today in the tournament that a year ago launched the Greensboro, N.C., native forward to the best season of his career.
"It's a terrible feeling," the Page High School graduate and Dallas resident said, "going up against the greatest player ever, playing in this incredible atmosphere, and my foot's killing me.
"Not that I would have won the match anyway. Let's make that clear. But, you know, I think I could have made for a more interesting match, and one that was a little more fun."
Isner said afterward he didn't yet know the nature or severity of the injury.
For the ageless Federer, winning never gets old.
Now 37, Federer became tennis' first repeat champion of 2019. Federer neutralized Isner's big serve and won 32 of 35 points on his own serve. The 6-foot-10 Isner scrambled so desperately to stay in rallies that he hurt his left foot and limped badly through the final few points.
Federer was the Dubai champion on March 2, and was runner-up to Dominic Thiem at Indian Wells two weeks ago. Federer is 18-2 this year, best on the men's tour, which stamps him as a threat to add to his record total of 20 Grand Slam titles in 2019.
"Unbelievable for you to keep winning and playing this level of tennis," Miami tournament director James Blake, a former top-five player, told Federer during the trophy presentation. "It makes me feel like such an underachiever. We're all just in awe."
Isner also paid tribute to Federer during the ceremony.
"You were entirely too good today, entirely too good this whole tournament," Isner said. "You are entirely too good your whole career. It's absolutely incredible what you're doing. We're so lucky to have you in this game, and we all want you to keep playing and literally never retire. So keep it up, man."
The first 33 men's and women's titles in 2019 were won by 33 different players, including Ashleigh Barty in the Miami women's final Saturday. Federer is the first repeat winner in 20 men's tournaments this year.
"Kind of fitting," Isner said.
Federer first played in the tournament as a wild card 20 years ago. He won the title in 2005, 2006 and 2017 before it moved from Key Biscayne to its new home this year in the Miami Dolphins' complex.
"It has been a super long journey for me here," Federer told the crowd. "To stand here right now really means a lot after so many years."
The temporary stands inside the NFL stadium were almost full for the final, but Federer quickly defused any drama. He broke in the opening game and then twice more in a first set that lasted only 24 minutes.
"Champion, Roger!" a fan yelled during a lull, prompting cheers. Federer went on to earn the adjective yet again.
