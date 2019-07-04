Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PORTIONS OF WESTERN GUILFORD...STANLY...SOUTHEASTERN FORSYTH...WESTERN RANDOLPH...DAVIDSON AND WESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM EDT... AT 123 PM EDT...NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 6 MILES SOUTHEAST OF KERNERSVILLE TO 8 MILES NORTHWEST OF BADIN LAKE...AND MOVING NORTH AT 30 MPH. HAIL UP TO THE SIZE OF DIMES AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO...HIGH POINT...LEXINGTON...ALBEMARLE...BADIN LAKE... THOMASVILLE...KERNERSVILLE...PLYLER...LINWOOD AND FAIRVIEW IN UNION COUNTY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS...POTTED PLANTS...LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&