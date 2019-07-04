Britain Wimbledon Tennis

Greensboro native John Isner serving to Mikhail Kukushkin during a second-round match at Wimbledon.

 Alastair Grant/AP

What

Greensboro native John Isner, the No. 9 seed and world No. 12, lost to Mikhail Kukushkin today in a second-round match at Wimbledon.

Score

6-4, 6-7 (3), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Key stats

Isner served 34 aces but committed 50 unforced errors. Kukushkin also managed four breaks against the Page High School alumnus.

Up next

Kukushkin advances to the third round to play Jan-Lennard Struff. Isner has announced plans to play in the BB&T Atlanta Open, where he is a five-time champion, beginning July 22 and to return to the Citi Open in Washington beginning July 29. 

