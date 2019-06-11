AP
Gustafson chronicles her pro basketball journey for the AP
Tags
Locations
As featured on
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — When I say that I have probably spent more time in the past couple of…
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
Enter to win - Coastal Kitchen Collection from Toadfish Outfitters & $50 Gift Certificate to a local restaurant.
Contests & Events
promotion
Enter to win - Coastal Kitchen Collection from Toadfish Outfitters & $50 Gift Certificate to a local restaurant.