Female wrestler wins North Carolina high school championship

CORRECTS CITY TO GREENSBORO- This photo provided by North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) shows Heaven Fitch, center, Luke Wilson, left, and Hunter Fulp, right, and Brandon Ropp, far right, after the state wrestling championships in Greensboro, N.C, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. NCHSAA said on its website that Fitch of Uwharrie Charter became the first female to win one of the association's individual state wrestling championships. She won the 106 pound (48 kg) weight class at the 1A division on Saturday.

