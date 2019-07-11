Chris Paul appears to be on the move again.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who cited league sources in the NBA, Paul was part of a blockbuster trade between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.
Wojnarowski posted to his Twitter account that Houston is sending Oklahoma City Paul, first-round draft picks in 2024 and 2026 and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025 in exchange for guard Russell Westbrook.
Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, sources tell ESPN. Believe I speak for all of the fanbase when I say, I just want to kiss Westbrook's pillowy lips.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@realespnwoj) July 12, 2019
Paul, the former West Forsyth and Wake Forest star, has been with the Rockets for the past two seasons. During the 2018-19 season, he averaged 15.6 points and 8.2 assists per game as Houston won 53 games and was the No. 4 seed for the playoffs.
The Thunder, if the trade goes through, will be Paul's fourth stop in the NBA. He started his career in 2005 with New Orleans before going to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2011. He joined the Houston Rockets in 2017.
In his two seasons at Wake Forest, Paul averaged 15 points and 6.3 assists per game. He donated $2.5 million to the basketball program at Wake Forest in August 2018 to transform the men’s and women’s basketball clubhouses, which are adjacent to the Shah Basketball Complex.
This story will be updated.