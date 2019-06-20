Bulls draft North Carolina's Coby White with No. 7 pick

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls drafted North Carolina point guard Coby White with the No. 7 overall pick on Thursday.
Executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson had said the Bulls would look for an upgrade at the position after Kris Dunn took a step back in his third season. He backed that up by taking the dynamic White, whose wild hairdo is as impressive as his game.
A McDonald's All-American in high school, White made a big impact in his lone season at North Carolina. He averaged 16.1 points and 4.1 assists, helping the senior-laden Tar Heels reach the Sweet Sixteen. Chicago also has a second-round pick at No. 38 overall.
The Bulls missed the playoffs for the third time in four years and finished with one of the worst records in franchise history at 22-60 last season. They got hit hard by injuries in the second season of their rebuild, fired coach Fred Hoiberg after a 5-19 start and went 17-41 the rest of the way under Jim Boylen.
Even so, they believe they have the makings of a winning core with White joining Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine, Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter Jr. And they saw enough progress after promoting Boylen from assistant coach to give him a contract extension in May.
This was the third straight year Chicago got the No. 7 pick. And if White produces the way Markkanen and Carter have, the Bulls will take that.
The 7-foot Markkanen has averaged 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds since the Bulls acquired his rights along with LaVine and Dunn from Minnesota in the 2017 draft night trade with Minnesota that launched the rebuild. The 6-10 Carter showed promise last season, averaging 10.3 points and 7 rebounds in 44 games before a season-ending left thumb injury.
The Bulls figure to have about $20 million in salary cap room and could look to add veteran help on the wing and down low.
___
Mount Olive North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) dribbles the ball while Mount Olive's Darius Spragley (13) and Don Pigford, rear, defend during the first half of a college basketball exhibition game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
North Carolina Wofford Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) gets his shot off over Wofford's Matthew Pegram (50) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spartanburg, S.C., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. North Carolina won 78-67. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Bob Leverone
North Carolina Wofford Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White, front and Garrison Brooks, right, try and recover a loose ball away from Wofford's Cameron Jackson, back, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spartanburg, S.C., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Bob Leverone
Stanford North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) tries to shoot while Stanford's Daejon Davis (1) and KZ Okpala (0) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Stanford North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives to the basket against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Tennessee Tech North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) chases the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee Tech in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Tennessee Tech North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) is seen during a break in action against Tennessee Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
St Francis Pa North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina guard Coby White (2) shoots while St. Francis guard Keith Braxton (13) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
St Francis Pa North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina guard Coby White (2) drives to the basket against St. Francis center Deivydas Kuzavas (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
UCLA North Carolina Basketball
UCLA's Jaylen Hands looks for an opening teammate as North Carolina's Coby White defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Chase Stevens
North Carolina Michigan Basketball
North Carolina guard Coby White (2) drives on Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
North Carolina Michigan Basketball
North Carolina guard Coby White plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
North Carolina Michigan Basketball
North Carolina guard Coby White plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Gonzaga North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White passes the ball while Gonzaga's Brandon Clarke reaches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. North Carolina won 103-90. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
North Carolina Pittsburgh Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White, right, tries to get a shot around Pittsburgh's Kene Chukwuka (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Pittsburgh. North Carolina won 85-60. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic
Louisville North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White, bottoom, and Louisville's Jordan Nwora go to the floor chasing the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Louisville won 83-62. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Notre Dame North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White jumps while celebrating with Nassir Little while Notre Dame's TJ Gibbs (10) and Prentiss Hubb (3) walk away following a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. North Carolina won 75-69. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Notre Dame North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) dribbles against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
North Carolina Miami Basketball
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Coby White shoots and scores against Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
North Carolina Miami Basketball
North Carolina guard Coby White shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
North Carolina Miami Basketball
Miami center Ebuka Izundu passes the ball against North Carolina guard Coby White during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
North Carolina Miami Basketball
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Coby White (2) in action during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
North Carolina Georgia Tech Basketball
North Carolina guard Coby White (2) drives to the basket as Georgia Tech forward Abdoulaye Gueye (34) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Todd Kirkland
North Carolina Georgia Tech Basketball
North Carolina guard Coby White (2) drives to the basket around Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Todd Kirkland
NC State North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) blocks North Carolina State's Braxton Beverly (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. North Carolina won 113-96. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
NC State North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives to the basket against North Carolina State's C.J. Bryce during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Miami North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) and Nassir Little pressure Miami's Chris Lykes during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. North Carolina won 88-85 in overtime. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Miami North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) speaks with coach Roy Williams during overtime in an NCAA college basketball game against Miami in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. North Carolina won 88-85. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Virginia North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White and Kenny Williams, right, reach for the ball with Virginia's Kyle Guy (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Virginia won 69-61. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Virginia North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) dribbles while Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
North Carolina Duke Basketball
Duke's Marques Bolden (20) and Tre Jones (3) guard North Carolina's Coby White (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
North Carolina Duke Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. North Carolina won 88-72. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Florida St North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) dribbles while Florida State's David Nichols (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Florida St North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White tries to shoot as Florida State's Devin Vassell (24) and Raiquan Gray (1) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Syracuse North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) dunks the ball ahead of Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. White had a season-high 34 points as No. 5 North Carolina defeated Syracuse 93-85. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Ben McKeown
Syracuse North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) and Syracuse's Paschal Chukwu (13) battle for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Ben McKeown
North Carolina Clemson Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) celebrates with Kenny Williams during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Clemson on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Richard Shiro
North Carolina Clemson Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White brings the ball up the court during the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. North Carolina won 81-79. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Richard Shiro
North Carolina Boston College Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) shoots against Boston College's Ky Bowman (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Duke North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White defends as Duke's Tre Jones (3) drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, March 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Duke North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) reacts following a play against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, March 9, 2019. North Carolina won 79-70. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Duke North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) reacts following a basket against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, March 9, 2019. North Carolina won 79-70. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Duke North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) reacts following a basket against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, March 9, 2019. North Carolina won 79-70. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Duke North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) shoots while Duke's Javin DeLaurier (12) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, March 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Duke North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White drives to the basket against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, March 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
ACC Louisville North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives past Louisville's Steven Enoch (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
ACC Louisville North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives to the basket against Louisville during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
ACC Louisville North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White, left, reaches across to strip the ball from Louisville's Christen Cunningham, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
ACC Duke North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives to the basket against Duke's Zion Williamson (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
NCAA North Carolina Men's Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White drives against Iona in the first half during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak
NCAA North Carolina Washington Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) shoots over Washington's David Crisp, left, in the second half during a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
NCAA North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White shoots during practice for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. North Carolina plays Auburn in a Midwest Regional semifinal game on Friday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
NCAA Auburn North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) loses control of the ball as Auburn's Horace Spencer, second from left, and Chuma Okeke defend and teammate Luke Maye (32) watches during the first half of a men's NCAA tournament college basketball Midwest Regional semifinal game Friday, March 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
NCAA Auburn North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) heads to the basket during the first half of a men's NCAA tournament college basketball Midwest Regional semifinal game against Auburn Friday, March 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
NCAA Auburn North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) heads to the basket as Auburn's J'Von McCormick, left, and Bryce Brown (2) defend during the first half of a men's NCAA tournament college basketball Midwest Regional semifinal game Friday, March 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
NCAA Auburn North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White, top, loses control of the ball as Auburn's Chuma Okeke and Horace Spencer, bottom, defend during the first half of a men's NCAA tournament college basketball Midwest Regional semifinal game Friday, March 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
NCAA Auburn North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) shoots as Auburn's Jared Harper (1) defends during the second half of a men's NCAA tournament college basketball Midwest Regional semifinal game Friday, March 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
NCAA Auburn North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White (2) dunks as Auburn's Horace Spencer (0) defends during the second half of a men's NCAA tournament college basketball Midwest Regional semifinal game Friday, March 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
NCAA Auburn North Carolina Basketball
North Carolina's Coby White, left, and Auburn's Bryce Brown dive after a loose ball during the second half of a men's NCAA tournament college basketball Midwest Regional semifinal game Friday, March 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel