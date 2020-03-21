AP Was There: Thompson, Wolfpack end UCLA's long run in '74

FILE - In this March 23, 1974, file photo, UCLA's Bill Walton (32) falls over North Carolina State's David Thompson during the first period of a semifinal game of the NCAA college basketball championships in Greensboro, N.C. North Carolina State brought UCLA down to earth after seven straight national championships, beating the mighty Bruins 80-77 on David Thompson's crucial points in double overtime in the semifinals of the NCAA college basketball tournament.

Tags

Locations

As featured on

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.