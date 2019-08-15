Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN GUILFORD COUNTY UNTIL 1045 PM EDT... AT 942 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR BETHANY, OR 10 MILES SOUTH OF MADISON, MOVING EAST AT 10 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. HEAVY RAIN AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, SUMMERFIELD, STOKESDALE, LAKE TOWNSEND MARINA, LAKE TOWNSEND, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA, MONTICELLO, LAKE BRANDT AND HAW RIVER STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&