...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN GUILFORD COUNTY UNTIL
1045 PM EDT...
AT 942 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR
BETHANY, OR 10 MILES SOUTH OF MADISON, MOVING EAST AT 10 MPH.
WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM.
HEAVY RAIN AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WILL ALSO BE
POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM.
LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
GREENSBORO, SUMMERFIELD, STOKESDALE, LAKE TOWNSEND MARINA, LAKE
TOWNSEND, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA, MONTICELLO, LAKE BRANDT AND HAW RIVER
STATE PARK.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS
40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND
TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR
OBJECTS.
CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM.
LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE
SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.
Andy Murray reacts as he and Jamie Murray played a doubles match in the Citi Open last month in Washington.
The next stop for a former world No. 1 tennis player will be Winston-Salem.
Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner, will be playing in the Winston-Salem Open, the tournament announced Thursday night in a press release.
Before this week at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio, Murray had not competed in singles play since the Australian Open at the start of the year, where he lost in the opening round to Roberto Bautista Agut. While there, Murray tearfully announced that he planned to retire due to lingering pain from a hip injury that’s plagued him over the last few years.
Since then, he’s appeared in both men’s doubles and mixed doubles matches at Wimbledon and the Rogers Cup in Montreal, Canada
Murray is a two-time Wimbledon champion. The most-recent victory at the tournament came in 2016, where Murray beat Milos Raonic. In 2013, Murray became the first British man to win the Wimbledon singles tournament since 1936. He defeated Novak Djokovic, now a 16-time winner of grand slam events, in straight sets.
Murray rose to the world No. 1 in 2016, a year he also won an Olympic gold medal.
This will be the Winston-Salem Open’s ninth installment, starting with qualifying on Aug. 17-18 and continuing through Aug. 24 with men's singles and doubles tournaments. The Open is an ATP 250 tournament and is also part of the U.S. Open Series.
Murray’s commitment to play in Winston-Salem is another big win for Bill Oakes, the director of the Winston-Salem Open. Last month, the Open announced it would feature a women's exhibition during the men’s tournament.
The match will pit Ashleigh Barty, the top-ranked women's singles player, against Cori “Coco” Gauff, a 15-year-old who became the star of Wimbledon after beating Venus Williams in the opening round and pushing through the fourth round. That match sold out in roughly three days.
Andy Murray, brother Jamie advance in doubles at Citi Open
