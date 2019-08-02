AP
An takes 1-stroke lead at Wyndham; Svensson shoots 61
As featured on
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Byeong Hun An shot a 5-under 65 on Friday in the Wyndham Championshi…
TRENDING NOW
-
Wyndham buys Sedgefield houses to 'control our own destiny' for golf tournament's growth
-
N.C. State football player arrives at training camp in Rolls Royce
-
UNCG gets three years of NCAA probation; soccer investigation pending
-
Ed Hardin: Wyndham's field is solid despite a snubbing from some of the Tour's weary stars
-
Fans guide to the 2019 Wyndham Championship golf tournament
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!