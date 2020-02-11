2019 Cup standings: Seventh
2019 wins: 1
Career wins/top 10s/races: 3/59/162
Manufacturer: Ford
Team: Team Penske
Crew chief: Todd Gordon
Sponsors: Advance Auto Parts, Menards
Lugnut: Blaney built upon a solid debut season at Penske with better numbers last year. However, longtime crew chief Jeremy Bullins has moved atop the No. 2 pit box. On the plus side, Gordon has championship experience with Joey Logano.
