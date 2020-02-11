Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney

2019 Cup standings: Seventh

2019 wins: 1

Career wins/top 10s/races: 3/59/162

Manufacturer: Ford

Team: Team Penske

Crew chief: Todd Gordon

Sponsors: Advance Auto Parts, Menards

Lugnut: Blaney built upon a solid debut season at Penske with better numbers last year. However, longtime crew chief Jeremy Bullins has moved atop the No. 2 pit box. On the plus side, Gordon has championship experience with Joey Logano.

