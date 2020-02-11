2019 Cup standings: 11th
2019 wins: 0
Career wins/top 10s/races: 0/17/72
Manufacturer: Chevy
Team: Hendrick Motorsports
Crew chief: Chad Knaus
Sponsors: Axalta, Liberty University
Lugnut: Byron struggled through his rookie campaign of 2018 after instant success in Xfinity and Trucks. Enter Knaus, whose addition last year led to five Cup poles and the first five top-five finishes of Byron’s career. Can the 22-year-old stay near the front more consistently in 2020?
