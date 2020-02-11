2019 Cup standings: 22nd

2019 wins: 0

Career wins/top 10s/races: 0/11/176

Manufacturer: Ford

Team: Wood Brothers Racing

Crew chief: Greg Erwin

Sponsors: Menards, Motorcraft

Lugnut: Thanks to Leavine Family Racing’s technical alliance with JGR, DiBenedetto shined last season in the best equipment he’s had access to since joining the Cup Series. Will he live up to the higher expectations he’ll face in the No. 21, a ride Ryan Blaney won in three years ago?

