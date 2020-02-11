2019 Cup standings: 22nd
2019 wins: 0
Career wins/top 10s/races: 0/11/176
Manufacturer: Ford
Team: Wood Brothers Racing
Crew chief: Greg Erwin
Sponsors: Menards, Motorcraft
Lugnut: Thanks to Leavine Family Racing’s technical alliance with JGR, DiBenedetto shined last season in the best equipment he’s had access to since joining the Cup Series. Will he live up to the higher expectations he’ll face in the No. 21, a ride Ryan Blaney won in three years ago?
