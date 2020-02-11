2019 Cup standings: 13th
2019 wins: 1
Career wins/top 10s/races: 31/298/684
Manufacturer: Chevy
Team: Chip Ganassi Racing
Crew chief: Matt McCall
Sponsor: Monster Energy
Lugnut: Busch’s ability to step into almost any ride and produce the same steady numbers — one win and a handful of top-five finishes — demonstrates his talent. Last season, he put Ganassi’s No. 1 in victory lane for the first time since 2013. Look for him and McCall to build on that momentum.
