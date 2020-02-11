2019 Cup standings: 18th

2019 wins: 0

Career wins/top 10s/races: 83/364/651

Manufacturer: Chevy

Team: Hendrick Motorsports

Crew chief: Cliff Daniels

Sponsor: Ally Financial

Lugnut: Nothing clicked for the seven-time Cup champ without Chad Knaus in 2019. He was the only Hendrick driver not to make the playoffs, the first time he missed the postseason in the 16 years of its history. Will having Daniels atop the pit box from the start of the season help salvage his final campaign?

