2019 Cup standings: 18th
2019 wins: 0
Career wins/top 10s/races: 83/364/651
Manufacturer: Chevy
Team: Hendrick Motorsports
Crew chief: Cliff Daniels
Sponsor: Ally Financial
Lugnut: Nothing clicked for the seven-time Cup champ without Chad Knaus in 2019. He was the only Hendrick driver not to make the playoffs, the first time he missed the postseason in the 16 years of its history. Will having Daniels atop the pit box from the start of the season help salvage his final campaign?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.