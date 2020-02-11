2019 Cup standings: 16th

2019 wins: 1

Career wins/top 10s/races: 2/49/111

Manufacturer: Toyota

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing

Crew chief: Chris Gayle

Sponsors: DeWalt, Sport Clips, Stanley

Lugnut: Jones won at Darlington last season and he’s in top equipment, so another playoff run seems likely. However, there was a chasm between his results and those of his JGR teammates, who combined for 18 wins and three of the four spots in the championship race. Will he close the gap?

