2019 Cup standings: 16th
2019 wins: 1
Career wins/top 10s/races: 2/49/111
Manufacturer: Toyota
Team: Joe Gibbs Racing
Crew chief: Chris Gayle
Sponsors: DeWalt, Sport Clips, Stanley
Lugnut: Jones won at Darlington last season and he’s in top equipment, so another playoff run seems likely. However, there was a chasm between his results and those of his JGR teammates, who combined for 18 wins and three of the four spots in the championship race. Will he close the gap?
