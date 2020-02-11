2019 Cup standings: N/A
2019 wins: 0
Career wins/top 10s/races: 0/0/3
Manufacturer: Ford
Team: Stewart-Haas Racing
Crew chief: Mike Shiplett
Sponsor: Haas Automation
Lugnut: Custer and Shiplett won seven Xfinity races last season, and now they take over one of the better rides in the Cup garage — albeit, one that didn’t live up to expectations with Daniel Suarez last season. Getting this car back into the playoffs as a Cup rookie should be a realistic goal.
