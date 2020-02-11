2019 Cup standings: N/A

2019 wins: 0

Career wins/top 10s/races: 0/0/3

Manufacturer: Ford

Team: Stewart-Haas Racing

Crew chief: Mike Shiplett

Sponsor: Haas Automation

Lugnut: Custer and Shiplett won seven Xfinity races last season, and now they take over one of the better rides in the Cup garage — albeit, one that didn’t live up to expectations with Daniel Suarez last season. Getting this car back into the playoffs as a Cup rookie should be a realistic goal.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments