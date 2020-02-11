2019 Cup standings: 12th

2019 wins: 1

Career wins/top 10s/races: 1/26/153

Manufacturer: Chevy

Team: Hendrick Motorsports

Crew chief: Greg Ives

Sponsors: Chevrolet Accessories, Valvoline

Lugnut: Bowman showed remarkable improvement last season, putting the No. 88 in victory lane for the first time since 2015 and posting a streak of three runner-up finishes at Talladega, Dover and Kansas. The loss of sponsor Nationwide adds to the pressure Bowman will face this season.

