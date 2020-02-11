Martin Truex

Martin Truex

2019 Cup standings: Second

2019 wins: 7

Career wins/top 10s/races: 26/205/513

Manufacturer: Toyota

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing

Crew chief: James Small

Sponsors: Bass Pro Shops, Auto-Owners

Lugnut: Questioning a driver with 23 wins over the past four seasons seems absurd, but Truex collected all of those with ex-crew chief Cole Pearn, who abruptly left racing. Small was Truex’s lead engineer last season, so they have experience together.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments