2019 Cup standings: Sixth
2019 wins: 1
Career wins/top 10s/races: 6/98/219
Manufacturer: Chevrolet
Team: Chip Ganassi Racing
Crew chief: Chad Johnston
Sponsors: Credit One, AdventHealth
Lugnut: The addition of Kurt Busch to the Ganassi team last season also bolstered Larson, who easily made the playoffs and snapped a 75-race winless skid in the playoffs. One potential wrinkle: Chevrolet is rolling out a new Camero body style.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.