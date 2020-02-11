Kyle Larson

2019 Cup standings: Sixth

2019 wins: 1

Career wins/top 10s/races: 6/98/219

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Team: Chip Ganassi Racing

Crew chief: Chad Johnston

Sponsors: Credit One, AdventHealth

Lugnut: The addition of Kurt Busch to the Ganassi team last season also bolstered Larson, who easily made the playoffs and snapped a 75-race winless skid in the playoffs. One potential wrinkle: Chevrolet is rolling out a new Camero body style.

