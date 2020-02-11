2019 Cup standings: First
2019 wins: 5
Career wins/top 10s/races: 56/296/534
Manufacturer: Toyota
Team: Joe Gibbs Racing
Crew chief: Adam Stevens
Sponsors: Mars, Interstate, Pedigree
Lugnut: Busch snapped a 21-race winless skid last season when he won at Homestead for his second Cup title. At age 34, he still has several prime years remaining. Catching David Pearson for second on the all-time Cup wins list at 105 seems possible.
