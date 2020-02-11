Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch

2019 Cup standings: First

2019 wins: 5

Career wins/top 10s/races: 56/296/534

Manufacturer: Toyota

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing

Crew chief: Adam Stevens

Sponsors: Mars, Interstate, Pedigree

Lugnut: Busch snapped a 21-race winless skid last season when he won at Homestead for his second Cup title. At age 34, he still has several prime years remaining. Catching David Pearson for second on the all-time Cup wins list at 105 seems possible.

