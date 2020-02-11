Kevin Harvick

2019 Cup standings: Third

2019 wins: 4

Career wins/top 10s/races: 49/362/682

Manufacturer: Ford

Team: Stewart-Haas Racing

Crew chief: Rodney Childers

Sponsors: Busch, Jimmy Johns, Mobil 1

Lugnut: As Harvick enters his 20th Cup season, he’s arguably NASCAR’s most consistent driver. He’s finished in the top three in points eight times since 2010. With Childers returning, no reason to expect something different even at age 44.

