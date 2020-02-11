2019 Cup standings: Fifth
2019 wins: 2
Career wins/top 10s/races: 23/200/399
Manufacturer: Ford
Team: Team Penske
Crew chief: Paul Wolfe
Sponsors: Shell-Pennzoil, AAA
Lugnut: Logano’s numbers last season weren’t much different from his title run in 2018, but because of Penske’s overall inconsistency, the organization swapped its crew chiefs last month. Wolfe won 29 races with Keselowski over the past nine seasons.
