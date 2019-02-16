Sliced Bread awaits.
We’ve been through an offseason unlike anything we’ve seen in recent years, and the sport itself seems to have gone through an intervention since last we left Florida.
NASCAR has finally admitted it has a problem, though its solution is to leave it up to the drivers.
So here we go.
This is indeed the time for the drivers themselves to figure this out. We’ve finally completed the “youth movement” and invited every eligible go-kart racer in America to NASCAR. And just maybe the sport has finally figured out the future was right there all along.
“I’m a youth movement all by myself,” Logano said last month in Mooresville. “They just didn’t know it I guess.”
Logano has become the smiling face of modern NASCAR.
Deal with it.
“I’m still 29,” he said. “I’m just getting started. It feels like I’m starting from scratch, not defending Cup champion. That’s over. I’m already the former champion.”
Time moves quickly in NASCAR, and eras come and go faster than we can recognize them. We’re only a couple years removed from a Daytona 500 that included Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Carl Edwards, Matt Kenseth, Junior and Danica Patrick.
Think about that.
NASCAR was enjoying a heyday of sorts, and nobody knew it.
So last year, when we watched three drivers dominate the tour like nothing we’ve seen in recent years, it was Logano who shocked everyone and crowned himself the champion.
Blowing past Martin Truex, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch with a late-season flourish, Logano reminded everyone again that Sliced Bread is still here, and he’s still his own youth movement.
“The Big Three and Me,” he proclaimed at Homestead, then went out and beat the Big Three and everybody else to win his first title and become the smiling face of the sport.
And people cheered and people booed.
“Yeah, I think it was a little of both,” Logano said. “That doesn’t bother me.”
That’s how they treated Gordon and Earnhardt before him.
So when we came to Daytona last week and started looking around again at all the new faces and new sponsors, teams having vanished from the sport and long-time companies suddenly gone, it was the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford that was a familiar sight, unchanged with the smiling Logano behind the wheel.
He’s back. The kid they derisively said was the greatest thing since sliced bread, with a 500 trophy and a title on his resume, is the best racer in NASCAR.
He might not win Sunday, but he might’ve already given us our sport back.
As Speedweeks wore on, and the cookie-cutter drivers gave up on figuring out the new rules and the track conditions and formed 40-car freight trains that looked like Daytona 1977, it was Logano who showed the entire field how to break up the single file lines and race again.
His old-school slingshot move late Thursday night in the Twins was a game changer. It was an event-saving move that Jimmie Johnson couldn’t figure out, that Harvick, Busch and Truex failed to envision, a move that gave us hope that the Daytona 500 wouldn’t become another homecoming parade.
Now we can move on, knowing that everything hasn’t changed in one offseason. Sliced Bread is back in his yellow Ford, and racing isn’t a single-file sport, and everything isn’t doomed just because Lowe’s is gone and Johnson can’t figure out how to pass somebody without taking out the entire field.
The moonshiners begat the King and then the cigarette money and then Earnhardt and his boy.
Now comes Joey Logano.
Deal with it.