Denny Hamlin

2019 Cup standings: Fourth

2019 wins: 6

Career wins/top 10s/races: 37/259/506

Manufacturer: Toyota

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing

Crew chief: Chris Gabehart

Sponsor: FedEx

Lugnut: Hamlin surged with his new crew chief in 2019, winning six races for the first time since 2010. But Hamlin’s performance often levels off in his second season with a crew chief. Will he and Gabehart buck that trend this season?

