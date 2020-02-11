Clint Bowyer

Clint Bowyer

2019 Cup standings: Ninth

2019 wins: 0

Career wins/top 10s/races: 10/214/505

Manufacturer: Ford

Team: Stewart-Haas Racing

Crew chief: John Klausmeier

Sponsors: Rush Truck Centers, Mobil 1

Lugnut: When he wasn’t sharing his dissatisfaction last year, Bowyer was racing to his best season since 2013. However, he’ll have a new crew chief in 2020 following a swap with Almirola’s team. Will Klausmeier get Bowyer back into victory lane?

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments