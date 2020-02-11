2019 Cup standings: 10th
2019 wins: 3
Career wins/top 10s/races: 6/74/149
Manufacturer: Chevrolet
Team: Hendrick Motorsports
Crew chief: Alan Gustafson
Sponsors: NAPA Auto Parts, Mountain Dew
Lugnut: Elliott has become the clear leader at Hendrick Motorsports, collecting six of the organization’s seven victories since the beginning of the 2018 season. If he’s comfortable with the new Camaro body style, a spot in the title race is within reach.
