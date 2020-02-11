2019 Cup standings: Eighth
2019 wins: 3
Career wins/top 10s/races: 30/186/377
Manufacturer: Ford
Team: Team Penske
Crew chief: Jeremy Bullins
Sponsors: Miller Lite, Discount Tire
Lugnut: The 2012 Cup champ won three times in last season’s first 12 races, but Penske’s momentum evaporated after that. With crew chief Paul Wolfe moving to Logano’s team, how Keselowski and Bullins mesh will determine Keselowski’s fate.
