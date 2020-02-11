Brad Keselowski

2019 Cup standings: Eighth

2019 wins: 3

Career wins/top 10s/races: 30/186/377

Manufacturer: Ford

Team: Team Penske

Crew chief: Jeremy Bullins

Sponsors: Miller Lite, Discount Tire

Lugnut: The 2012 Cup champ won three times in last season’s first 12 races, but Penske’s momentum evaporated after that. With crew chief Paul Wolfe moving to Logano’s team, how Keselowski and Bullins mesh will determine Keselowski’s fate.

