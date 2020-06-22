A look at the scene that has unfolded this afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway around driver Bubba Wallace.
#IStandWithBubba is stenciled onto the grass prior to the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway, after a noose was found in the stall of Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. A federal investigation has been launched into the incident. https://t.co/ddx5UF6S2o pic.twitter.com/VPh10Bw9QG— ABC News (@ABC) June 22, 2020
No words pic.twitter.com/ZorYccEjFo— Steve O'Donnell (@odsteve) June 22, 2020
After a noose was found in his garage stall last night, @NASCAR drivers show their support for @BubbaWallace at Talladega. #IStandWIthBubba pic.twitter.com/uFlxmP27qa— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 22, 2020
"Let's shut these haters up."- @BubbaWallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft#IStandWithBubba pic.twitter.com/DutGrgPsjv— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 22, 2020
