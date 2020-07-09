N.C. State is reporting five positive COVID-19 cases among players, coaches or staff in its athletics department.
Fred Demarest, a senior associate athletics director for communications and brand management, confirmed this morning that players, coaches or staff members had been part of 315 tests since May 29. The rate of positive tests is 1.6 percent.
State's football and men's and women's basketball players are back on campus for voluntary workouts.
Athletes who tested positive went into isolation within campus and CDC guidelines and established protocols, Demarest told WRALSportsFan.com.
