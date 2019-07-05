nc fusion logo 040419

What

USL League Two men’s soccer game

Who

Lionsbridge FC (5-5-3) at N.C. Fusion U-23 (6-3-2)

When

7 p.m. Saturday

Where

Macpherson Stadium at Bryan Park

Tickets

$7 for adults, $5 for youth, N.C. Fusion players in jerseys admitted free; available at the gate.

Notable

The Fusion trails North Carolina FC U-23, its opponent at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Macpherson, by one point in the USL League Two's South Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. ... Lionsbridge defeated the Fusion 2-1 in Newport News. Va. ... The Fusion's final regular-season home game will be against Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. July 13.

Information

carolinadynamo.com

