What
USL League Two men’s soccer game
Who
Lionsbridge FC (5-5-3) at N.C. Fusion U-23 (6-3-2)
When
7 p.m. Saturday
Where
Macpherson Stadium at Bryan Park
Tickets
$7 for adults, $5 for youth, N.C. Fusion players in jerseys admitted free; available at the gate.
Notable
The Fusion trails North Carolina FC U-23, its opponent at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Macpherson, by one point in the USL League Two's South Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. ... Lionsbridge defeated the Fusion 2-1 in Newport News. Va. ... The Fusion's final regular-season home game will be against Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. July 13.