2020 N.C. A&t FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 5 — Shaw

Sept. 12 — at Liberty

Sept. 19 — at North Dakota State

Sept. 26 — at Delaware State

Oct. 3 — Norfolk State

Oct. 10 — Off

Oct. 17 — Florida A&M

Oct. 24 — at Howard

Oct. 31 — South Carolina State

Nov. 7 — Morgan State

Nov. 14 — at Bethune-Cookman

Nov. 21 — at N.C. Central

