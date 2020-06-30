Updates at 4:33 p.m. with news that season is canceled:
GREENSBORO — No Minor League Baseball will be played this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, with an official announcement having come late this afternoon.
The season is being shelved, according to MiLB, because Major League Baseball is not providing players.
That means no Greensboro Grasshoppers or Winston-Salem Dash games this summer. The Hoppers, a Class A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Dash, an advanced Class A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, typically play 70 home games each season.
Last week, Major League Baseball reached an agreement to play a short, 60-game season in 2020. Players are supposed to report for training camps July 1, with games set to begin July 23.
Major League teams will have 60 players eligible under the special 2020 rules, their entire 40-man rosters plus a 20-player "taxi squad."
