MAYODAN – The McMichael volleyball team defeated Trinity 3-0 (25-13, 25-18 and 27-25) in the second round of the 2019 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday night.
The Lady Phoenix advanced after taking down Providence Grove in the first round. McMichael made quick work of the No. 22 Patriots in round one, and it was a welcome site after McMichael lost in a five set grudge match versus rival Person County in the Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference tournament championship game Oct. 23.
The Lady Phoenix could be poised to make a deep playoff run especially considering the challenging schedule the team faced this year in addition to the overall strength they faced in the Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference throughout the 2019 season.
With the win over Trinity, No. 4 McMichael (30-5) advanced and will hit the road to take on No. 3 Ayden Grifton (19-5) on Thursday.
The Chargers defeated No. 19 Ledford Senior in a three set sweep (25-14, 25-21, 25-17) in their second round game to earn a spot versus the Phoenix.
Ayden Grifton, currently 19-5, closed out as the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference champion with a perfect 12-0 record. The Chargers enter the game versus the Phoenix on a six game winning streak.
The victor will advance to take on either No. Carrboro or No. 7 Croatan on Saturday in the fourth round of the state playoffs.
Following the regional finals next week, winners will compete for the 2019 2A NCHSAA state championship game which will be held on Nov. 9 at Capel Arena on the campus of Fayetteville State University.
For complete results state wide visit www.nchsaa.org.
