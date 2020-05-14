MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Martinsville Speedway will host the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at 7 p.m. June 10.
The Cup race, to be held without spectators, will be the first at night in the track's 73-year history.
NASCAR and Martinsville have worked closely with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials throughout the development of a realigned NASCAR schedule to ensure the safety of competitors, staff, and the local community, a news release from the speedway states.
Martinsville’s spring race weekend originally scheduled for May 8-9 had been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race, originally scheduled for May 8, has been canceled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.