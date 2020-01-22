Greensboro Swarm 108
Raptors 905 101
Site: Paramount Fine Foods Centre, Mississauga, Ontario
Why the Swarm won
Thanks to a strong fourth quarter from Caleb Martin and Joe Chealey, the Swarm was able to defeat Raptors 905 for its second straight win. Greensboro did a solid job of staying on the attack on the offensive end and crashed the boards hard, snagging 50 defensive rebounds.
Key performers
Swarm: Caleb Martin 22 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists; Jalen McDaniels 20 points, 14 rebounds; Kobi Simmons 19 points 7 rebounds, 7 assists; Joe Chealey 12 points, 8 assists.
Raptors 905: Henry Ellenson 22 points, 15 rebounds; Michael Bethea Jr. 15 points (5/8 3-FG); Duane Notice 11 points; Tyler Ennis 11.
Notable
The Swarm recorded 61 rebounds, which set a season high. Three players ended the game with double-digit boards (Welsh, McDaniels, Spalding).
Up next
Swarm: at Delaware, 7 p.m. Friday
Raptors 905: at Memphis, 8 p.m. Friday
Records
Swarm: 6-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference
Raptors 905: 10-17, 12th in the Western Conference
