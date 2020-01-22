Swarm (copy) (copy)

Greensboro Swarm 108

Raptors 905 101

Site: Paramount Fine Foods Centre, Mississauga, Ontario

Why the Swarm won

Thanks to a strong fourth quarter from Caleb Martin and Joe Chealey, the Swarm was able to defeat Raptors 905 for its second straight win. Greensboro did a solid job of staying on the attack on the offensive end and crashed the boards hard, snagging 50 defensive rebounds. 

Key performers

Swarm: Caleb Martin 22 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists; Jalen McDaniels 20 points, 14 rebounds; Kobi Simmons 19 points 7 rebounds, 7 assists; Joe Chealey 12 points, 8 assists.

Raptors 905: Henry Ellenson 22 points, 15 rebounds; Michael Bethea Jr. 15 points (5/8 3-FG); Duane Notice 11 points; Tyler Ennis 11.

Notable

The Swarm recorded 61 rebounds, which set a season high. Three players ended the game with double-digit boards (Welsh, McDaniels, Spalding).

Up next

Swarm: at Delaware, 7 p.m. Friday

Raptors 905: at Memphis, 8 p.m. Friday

Records

Swarm: 6-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference

Raptors 905: 10-17, 12th in the Western Conference

