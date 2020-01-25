Lakeland Magic 130
Greensboro Swarm 117
Site:
Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Why the Magic won
Lakeland got balanced scoring, with six players scoring in double figures.
Key performers
Swarm: Caleb Martin 22 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists; Jalen McDaniels 20 points, 14 rebounds; Kobi Simmons 19 points 7 rebounds, 7 assists; Joe Chealey 12 points, 8 assists.
Magic: Henry Ellenson 22 points, 15 rebounds; Michael Bethea Jr. 15 points (5/8 3-FG); Duane Notice 11 points; Tyler Ennis 11.
Notable
The Swarm recorded 61 rebounds, which set a season high. Three players ended the game with double-digit boards (Welsh, McDaniels, Spalding).
Up next
Swarm: host Erie Bayhawks, 7 p.m. on Thursday
Magic: host Capital City Go Go, 7 p.m., Feb. 1
Records
Swarm: 6-23, 15th in the Eastern Conference
Magic: 17-13, fifth in the Western Conference
