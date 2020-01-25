Swarm (copy) (copy)

Lakeland Magic 130

Greensboro Swarm 117

Site: 

Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Why the Magic won

Lakeland got balanced scoring, with six players scoring in double figures.

Key performers

Swarm: Caleb Martin 22 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists; Jalen McDaniels 20 points, 14 rebounds; Kobi Simmons 19 points 7 rebounds, 7 assists; Joe Chealey 12 points, 8 assists.

Magic: Henry Ellenson 22 points, 15 rebounds; Michael Bethea Jr. 15 points (5/8 3-FG); Duane Notice 11 points; Tyler Ennis 11.

Notable

The Swarm recorded 61 rebounds, which set a season high. Three players ended the game with double-digit boards (Welsh, McDaniels, Spalding).

Up next

Swarm: host Erie Bayhawks, 7 p.m. on Thursday

Magic: host Capital City Go Go, 7 p.m., Feb. 1

Records

Swarm: 6-23, 15th in the Eastern Conference

Magic: 17-13, fifth in the Western Conference

