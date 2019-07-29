Episode 46 of Lunch with Spencer and Jeff took place in Charlotte at the ACC Kickoff as Wes Durham of the ACC Network joins Spencer at The Westin Charlotte to discuss the launch of the Network. In this episode:
- 0:28 ... ACC Network's introduction at ACC Kickoff and the launch of the Network
- 6:18 ... Durham also calls Atlanta Falcons games on the radio. He talks about how he will handle both duties
- 13:13 ... Spencer and Wes discuss an article that Spencer wrote about how Wes is honoring his father, Woody Durham
- 18:56 ... Durham talks about some of his favorite food spots on the road around the ACC