Greensboro native Sam Hunt, a star basketball player at Dudley High, Jacksonville, N.C. A&T and finally N.C. State, is back in town for The Basketball Tournament, which is hosting a regional at The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Hunt, who has taken a job as a graduate assistant coach at N.C. State, is playing for Chris Paul's Team CP3 in the tournament. Hunt joins the guys for lunch. In this episode:
- 0:33 ... Hunt talks about The Basketball Tournament and playing for Chris Paul's team
- 8:44 ... Hunt played at a few different schools in college, he discusses the differences between the conferences and the resources
- 13:46 ... What it's like to be on the coaching side of the business
- 17:13 ... Hunt played professional basketball in China, he talks about his journey.
- 24:21 ... Lunch from Lindley Park Filling Station