Greensboro native Sam Hunt, a star basketball player at Dudley High, Jacksonville, N.C. A&T and finally N.C. State, is back in town for The Basketball Tournament, which is hosting a regional at The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Hunt, who has taken a job as a graduate assistant coach at N.C. State, is playing for Chris Paul's Team CP3 in the tournament. Hunt joins the guys for lunch. In this episode:

  • 0:33 ... Hunt talks about The Basketball Tournament and playing for Chris Paul's team
  • 8:44 ... Hunt played at a few different schools in college, he discusses the differences between the conferences and the resources
  • 13:46 ... What it's like to be on the coaching side of the business
  • 17:13 ... Hunt played professional basketball in China, he talks about his journey.
  • 24:21 ... Lunch from Lindley Park Filling Station
Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Spencer Turkin at (336) 373-7062 and follow @turkin35@twitter.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments