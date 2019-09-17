Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC 6) joins the podcast to discuss his bill, the Student-Athlete Equity Act, which has gained momentum in recent weeks.
Featured in this episode:
- 0:48 ... Rep. Walker discusses the origin of the #StudentAthleteEquityAct
- 4:04 ... What it's like to work on a non-partisan piece of legislation
- 8:25 ... What type of restrictions would Rep. Walker expect to be put in place to ensure fairness
- 11:00 ... The research and collaboration that went into the formation of the bill
- 18:53 ... The Congressional Baseball Game
- 22:25 ... The 6th/13th Congressional District dividing line through N.C. A&T's campus
- 25:27 ... Lunch from Smith Street Diner in Greensboro, NC
