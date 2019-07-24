As the 80th edition of Greensboro's PGA Tour stop draws closer, Wyndham Championship tournament director Mark Brazil sits down for lunch with the guys at Sedgefield Country Club. Jet-lagged from a whirlwind trip to the British Open, Brazil soldiers on to talk about what's new at the Wyndham in this first year of the Tour's revamped schedule. Tournament week runs from July 29 through Aug. 4. In this episode:
- 1:10 ... How has the new schedule affected the tournament?
- 6:34 ... What is your pitch to get guys to commit to the field?
- 10:25 ... What is new for the fans this year?
- 23:38 ... Lunch from Sedgfield Country Club which will be served on the Saturday of the tournament in the luxury boxes on holes 17 and 1